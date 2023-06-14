News you can trust since 1887
11 free agents Sheffield United can sign for nothing ahead of Premier League return - gallery

A look at some of the best free agents who will be available to Sheffield United this summer as things stand.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 14th Jun 2023, 10:55 BST

Sheffield United will aready be preparing for next season after securing promotion to the Premier League last season.

The Blades put together a superb campaign of last, snatching second place with plenty of time to spare. But Paul Heckingbottom and his men know the step up to the Premier League is a difficult one, and United are going to need help in the form of new signings between now and the start of the new season.

With that in mind, we have rounded up 11 players the Blades can sign for nothing as they look to save a buck or two this summer.

Take a look below...

The veteran playmaker will leave Bologna as things stand, and his quality on the ball could be of use for the Blades, even if it’s only in a supplamentary capacity.

1. Roberto Soriano

Tuanzebe is on his way out of Manchester United, and still just 25 years of age, he might be a smart signing, even if he is not a guaranteed starter by any means at this stage.

2. Axel Tuanzebe

Newcastle are still in talks with Dummett over a new deal, but he may become available on a free. If he does, the ormer Wales international would make a good back-up at centre-back.

3. Paul Dummett

Doherty may be an ambitious one, but he will be available after a forgettable spellat Atletico Madrid.

4. Matt Doherty

