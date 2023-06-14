11 free agents Sheffield United can sign for nothing ahead of Premier League return - gallery
A look at some of the best free agents who will be available to Sheffield United this summer as things stand.
Sheffield United will aready be preparing for next season after securing promotion to the Premier League last season.
The Blades put together a superb campaign of last, snatching second place with plenty of time to spare. But Paul Heckingbottom and his men know the step up to the Premier League is a difficult one, and United are going to need help in the form of new signings between now and the start of the new season.
With that in mind, we have rounded up 11 players the Blades can sign for nothing as they look to save a buck or two this summer.
Take a look below...