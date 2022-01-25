Michael Brown celebrates after his wondergoal against Wednesday in 2003

10 of birthday boy Michael Brown's best Sheffield United goals in epic 2002/03 season

No matter how long his playing career went on for, Michael Brown would surely struggle to top his goalscoring exploits of the epic 2002/03 season.

By Danny Hall
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 4:52 pm

The scorer of 12 goals in his three campaigns as a Blade since joining from Manchester City, Brown exploded in 02/03 and netted a remarkable 22 goals from midfield as United reached the semi-finals of both domestic cup competitions, and the Division One play-off final.

He is fondly remembered as a hero of that era, with his baggy shorts and iconic adidas Predator boots. And so, to celebrate his 45th birthday today, we had a look through his goals that season and picked out 10 of the best.

Some you will remember, including a stunner against Wednesday, but others may have slipped from the memory. They’re available to view on YouTube HERE but cycle through our gallery, jog your memory and let us know your favourite!

1. V Norwich

A lovely curling free-kick, up and over the wall and into the top corner to give the Blades a first-minute lead on their way to a 3-2 win at Carrow Road

2. V Wycombe

Brown’s second of the game, showing deft feet to take the ball past his man and then power to find the roof of the net from a tight angle

3. V Walsall

A goal fit to win any game. Brown went inside onto his left foot before smashing the ball into the top corner to seal a 1-0 victory on the road

4. V Wednesday

An inclusion that speaks for itself, both because of the technique and also the occasion. Kevin Pressman usually excelled in derbies, but even he couldn’t keep that one out

