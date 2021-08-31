Deadline day is always brimming with speculation and drama, and this year promises to be no different, with a number of Championship clubs still in the running to land some major coups between now and the 11pm cut-off point.

Of course, any deals that run right down to the wire can be completed with the aid of a deal sheet – a document which can grant clubs an additional two hours to seal a transfer, provided the relevant paperwork is submitted in time.

But for the sake of nerves everywhere, expectant fans will be hoping that their club doesn’t leave things until quite that late in the day.

With that in mind, we’ve picked out 10 potential Championship deals to keep an eye on as today progresses…

1. Phil Jones to Fulham The Manchester United defender has been touted for a potential exit from Old Trafford for most of the summer, and Fulham are the latest side to be linked with a move, alongside the likes of Premier League outfit Newcastle United.

2. Alex Collado to Sheffield United According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Sheffield United have made an offer to sign Barcelona starlet Alex Collado on a loan deal. Could it happen before the transfer deadline?

3. Willy Caballero to Sheffield United The Blades are said to have entered talks with Chelsea stopper Willy Caballero over a potential switch to Bramall Lane as they look for a replacement for Aaron Ramsdale.

4. Oliver Burke to Middlesbrough Middlesbrough are understood to have opened talks to sign the Sheffield United star, with Neil Warnock said to be in the market for reinforcements.