10 brilliant Sheffield United v Tottenham photos that Blades fans will love after FA Cup heroics - gallery
Sheffield United are through to the next round of the FA Cup after seeing off Premier League opponents
Sheffield United beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at Bramall Lane last night in the fifth round of the FA Cup. The Blades brought Iliman Ndiaye on in the second-half and he scored the winner 11 minutes from time.
Paul Heckingbottom’s side are now one win from Wembley and take on fellow Championship club Blackburn Rovers in the quarter-final. The Yorkshire club reached the semi-final back in 2014 but lost to Hull City.
Sheffield United will be looking to go one step further this year and here is a look at some of the best photos that have emerged from the game yesterday...