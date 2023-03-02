Sheffield United are through to the next round of the FA Cup after seeing off Premier League opponents

Sheffield United beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at Bramall Lane last night in the fifth round of the FA Cup. The Blades brought Iliman Ndiaye on in the second-half and he scored the winner 11 minutes from time.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side are now one win from Wembley and take on fellow Championship club Blackburn Rovers in the quarter-final. The Yorkshire club reached the semi-final back in 2014 but lost to Hull City.

Sheffield United will be looking to go one step further this year and here is a look at some of the best photos that have emerged from the game yesterday...

Ben Osborn celebrates with Iliman Ndiaye after the latter scored his late winner for Sheffield United.

Manchester City loan man Tommy Doyle, who won Man of the Match on BBC's coverage, celebrates after the game.

Stalwart Chris Basham shows his delight after his solid performance at the back for the Blades.

Sander Berge joins his teammates in celebration after the goal. He was substituted on in the second-half.