If you were at Bramall Lane, it’s a fair bet you and 17,652 others won’t forget Sheffield United’s match with West Bromwich Albion.

The match became an international sensation as it had to be abandoned because the Blades, after 82 minutes, had only six players left on the pitch.

Neil Warnock’s men had Simon Tracey, Georges Santos and Patrick Suffo red-carded. Michael Brown and Robert Ullathorne went off injured. It was mayhem.

The authorities deemed West Brom should their 3–0 win and United were fined £10,000.

Suffo was fined £3,000. Keith Curle £500 and a two match ban, Santos a six match ban and Warnock £300 for improper conduct.

Pretty modest, by today’s standards.

Santos and Suffo never played for United again.

All in all, quite a day at the Lane!