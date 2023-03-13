Sheffield United Women: Consistency hits the Blades as Eagles swoop to win at the Lane

Jonathan Morgan bemoaned his side’s lack of consistency as Sheffield United Women’s recent resurgence stumbled with defeat to Crystal Place at Bramall Lane yesterday.

Ruby Clarke comes on for her debut to replace Courtney Sweetman-Kirk. Picture: Sportimage

Captain Coral-Jade Haines’ second-half strike gave Palace a hard-fought 1-0 win in the Barclays Women’s Championship.

Head coach Morgan said the Blades were disappointed to concede.

“We’re disappointed with the goal because at half time we highlighted where Palace were getting a success and we made some positional movements to counteract that – and we didn’t necessarily do that to the best of our ability.

He put the defeat down to a lack of consistency and giving up possession too easily.

“A lot of the game in the final third we were just a bit too cheap in possession – whereas last week we were very clinical in possession in the final third – so obviously that cost us.

“I think on another day, we could have scored two or three goals.

“But obviously we can’t keep saying ‘on another day’ – we’ve got to start to build on that consistently week-in, week-out.”

Midfielder Haines was the hero for the Eagles in the reverse fixture a fortnight ago with an 80th-minute winner, and her lung-busting run from deep was the difference yesterday.

A resurgent Blades had won two of their last three games in their bid to stave off relegation, and could have taken an early lead through Mia Enderby whose shot flashed across the face of goal.

The young forward almost turned provider in the 21st minute, but teammate Courtney Sweetman-Kirk’s effort cannoned off the post.

A last-ditch challenge from Alethea Paul on Elise Hughes prevented the visitors’ from making the breakthrough, and Palace defenders were just as staunch in repelling a penalty box scramble on the stroke of half-time.

The Eagles were much-improved after the break, and a lightning-fast break in the 56th minute was superbly converted by Haines after Annabel Blanchard unselfishly squared from the right.

Ruby Clarke came on for her senior debut to replace Sweetman-Kirk on 73 minutes, and a Blades’ barrage eventually arrived in the closing stages.

But the Palace defence held strong to move them five points clear of Lewes in seventh.

United in 11th next weekend travel to Sunderland who sit two places above them in the Women’s Championship.

