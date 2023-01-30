Sheffield United Women: Blades knocked out of FA Cup by top flight Manchester City side

United Women bowed out of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup against last season’s finalists and three-time winners Manchester City.

The Blades battled throughout but City’s extra quality showed as the hosts named a strong line-up, with the Women Super League’s top scorer Khadija Shaw playing 90 minutes and netting a hat-trick.

United started well and looked solid early on, with Nina Wilson relatively untested, one of three changes for the Blades alongside Ellie Wilson and the returning Maddy Cusack.

City found the breakthrough on 15 minutes when a quick move ended in Shaw tapping home from close range.

The Blades though dug in and were tenacious in denying the hosts space, while youngsters Tamara Wilcock and Mia Enderby were lively on the counter attack.

It was the 38th minute before City found a second when Chloe Kelly tapped home a whipped cross at the back post, and it was three right on half-time when Deyna Castellanos found the bottom corner.

Rhema Lord-Mears was introduced in the second half, as was the returning Sophie Haywood, but two goals in quick succession put the game well beyond the Blades.

First, Shaw slotted home her second before Julie Blakstad found the top corner with a curling effort.

As the Blades tired, City came on strong and forced Wilson into two really good saves, but the resulting corner found the net again via Blakstad, before Shaw completed her hat-trick late on.