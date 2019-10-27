Sheffield United Women 2 Aston Villa Women 2

Sheffield United Women. Photo: Harry Marshall/Sportimage

Jade Pennock gave the hosts an early lead before Ellie Dorey and Charlie Devlin scored Charlton’s first league goals of the season only for Olivia Fergusson to level late on.

The hosts took an early lead as Pennock continued her good form, the winger cut inside from the right and fired an effort which may have taken a touch off Katie Wilkinson on the way through, but either way it ended up in the back of the net.

Keri Matthews saw an effort blocked before Wilkinson headed the resulting corner over and Pennock headed against the post after Maddy Cusack’s cross was tipped away by Katie Startup.

But it was Charlton who struck back when Dorey was played in on goal and she made no mistake firing past Becky Flaherty into the bottom corner.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Veatriki Sarri saw a cross just flicked away from an on-rushing Pennock as Carla Ward’s side looked to respond, but it was the Addicks who struck again right on half-time when Devlin ran through, rounded Flaherty and slotted home into an empty net.

The second half saw United pile the pressure on without really testing Startup in the Charlton goal.

Substitute Fergusson didn’t connect properly with her shot when Pennock played her in, while Wilkinson saw a half-volley go well over as the clock ticked down.

The pressure did tell, though, when Fergusson got a touch to Sophie Barker’s pin-point cross to draw the hosts level with 15 minutes to go.