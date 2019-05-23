Sheffield United: Wales international linked with summer switch to Bramall Lane
Sheffield United have been linked with a move for Rotherham United midfielder Will Vaulks, who is likely to leave the club following their relegation to the Championship.
According to reports from Teamtalk, the Blades are among a host of sides looking to sign the 25-year-old, and will face competition from the likes of Cardiff City and Norwich.
Chris Wilder is keen to recruit at least one midfielder in the summer, and Vaulks arguably boasts the energetic, tenacious attributes that suit the Blades’ style of play.
Given the Millers’ recent plunge into League One, Vaulks is likely to be available for a reasonable fee, which would suit Wilder’s notoriously prudent transfer market strategy.
The United boss has made it clear he’s not going to be spending excessively this summer, and will instead look for hard-working players who match his footballing ethos, rather than splashing the cash on more mercurial talents.
While Vaulks lacks any top tier experience, he could prove a useful option for Wilder to rotate throughout the 2019/20 campaign.
With the summer transfer window now a week in, the Blades have been linked with a host of new players, including Birmingham City’s Jota, and Swansea’s Oliver McBurnie.