Sheffield United will be looking to improve on their shaky start to the 2022/23 campaign as they play Sunderland on August 17.

So far, the Blades have one win, one draw and one defeat in the Championship this season. Sunderland have fared slightly better, with one win and two draws.

The Black Cats were knocked out of the League Cup by Sheffield United’s bitter rivals, Sheffield Wednesday, last week.

As things stand, Sheffield United sit in 9th place, while Sunderland are in 6th - just inside the playoff spots.

The Blades’ sole defeat this season came at the hands of recently relegated Waford, who beat them 1-0.

Sunderland are unbeaten in the league so far this season - however, they dropped two points last weekend against QPR, when goalkeeper Seny Dieng headed in a dramatic equaliser.

When will the game kick off?

Barring any late postponements or rearrangements, the game is set to kick off at 8pm on Wednesday, August 17 at Bramall Lane.

The team lineups will be announced an hour before the match kicks off on each club’s respective Twitter page.

What channel is it on?

Sheffield United vs Sunderland will be broadcasted live on Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 7:30pm.

Alternatively, you can listen to the game on BBC Radio Sheffield or follow live updates via the BBC Sport website.

How can I sign up for Sky Sports and Now TV?

You can view Sky Sports by purchasing a Sky subscription package that includes it. The price for this will vary between packages.

You can also buy a Now TV football package, which is currently priced at £25 a month.

Who are the favourites and what are the betting odds?

Sheffield United, being the home team, are heavy favourites. Bet365 have them at 7/10 to win the game, with Sunderland at 4/1 - despite Sunderland currently occupying a higher place in the Championship table.

This is fairly in line with other betting companies - Paddy Power, Sky Bet and BoyleSports also have Sheffield United as 7/10 favourites.

Likewise, they have given Sunderland similar odds - Sky Bet and William Hill have them at 18/5, while Paddy Power have given them odds of 15/4.

Bet 365 has also presented odds of 11/4 for the game to end in a draw.