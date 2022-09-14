Sheffield United will hope to continue their positive start to the 2022/23 season with a win over Preston North End on Saturday.

The Blades are top of the Championship table, having scored 17 goals and conceded a mere five in response. Their impressive form led to head coach Paul Heckingbottom being named as manager of the month for August.

Preston, on the other hand, have become infamous this season for their low-scoring games. Of their nine games so far in the campaign, only one of them has featured more than a solitary goal.

Can Sheffield United crack the tough caparace of Ryan Lowe’s team, or will they be picked off?

When will the kick off time be?

The game between Sheffield United and Preston North End will kick off at 3pm on Saturday, September 17.

What channel will the match be on?

Sheffield United v Preston North End has not been selected for TV coverage by Sky Sports. The EFL games that will be broadcast live on TV on September 17 will be Swansea City vs Hull City at 12:30pm and Middlesbrough vs Rotherham United at 7:45pm.

Due to the 3pm blackout on football in the UK, you won’t be able to watch the game live. However, this does not mean that you can’t listen to the game as it happens, from the comfort of your own home.

The game will receive coverage on BBC Radio Sheffield, with live text updates being provided on the BBC Sport website . Live updates will also be provided on Gillette Soccer Saturday and BBC Football Focus.

As well as this, you’ll be able to listen in to the game using Sheffield United’s SUTV service .

What are the betting odds and who are the favourites?

Sheffield United are the favourites for their game against Preston - however, being the away team, the odds are not insurmountably stacked in their favour.

Bet365 and Paddy Power have both given the Blades odds of 13/10 to win the game, while Sky Bet have given them a 6/5 chance.

Sky Bet and Paddy Power have given Preston odds of 21/10, with Bet365 giving them 11/5.