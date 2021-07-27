Sheffield United transfer rumours: Liverpool youngster on radar; Blades price out Premier League side in pursuit of star man
Sheffield United are back in action next weekend – but will Slavisa Jokanovic be able to bolster his squad ahead of the opening day in a bid to return to the top tier at the first time of asking?
With United’s first match of the 2021/22 season against Birmingham City less than two weeks away, transfer speculation is beginning to pick up the pace, with the Blades yet to make a signing this summer.
Their relegation to the Championship led to midfielder John Lundstram opting for a move to Scottish champions Rangers, but other than the 27-year-old’s departure Sheffield United have managed to so far hold onto their stars.
Aaron Ramsdale remains a man in demand, with a number of clubs having been linked with the goalkeeper over the summer. The shot-stopper has had an extended leave period after being part of England’s Euro 2020 squad.
Slaviša Jokanović will still be eager to add to his squad ahead of the opener on August 7, but the lack of action in the transfer market suggests the Serbian is searching for quality rather than quantity.
Will there be any additions before the end of the week? Or at least before the big kick-off? There’s certainly a lot of gossip flying around the Championship, though signings are in short supply with the market yet to fully ignite.
We take a look at the rumours around the Blades and their rivals for promotion.