Sheffield United transfer news and rumours: Advances for Liverpool winger likely to be rejected, Derby County battle European side for Man City starlet
Sheffield United fans are able to return to Bramall Lane for league football in less than two weeks.
Prior to the Blades’ pre-season friendly against Doncaster Rovers last night, in which they won 4-0, John Fleck admitted the players’ excitement to be reunited with supporters.
Fleck said: "We're looking forward to seeing them, I'm sure they'll be feeling the same way. They'll be back in their numbers again."
Over 3,000 fans made the trip across South Yorkshire for their first away game in 17 months and it was a chance for the United faithful to check out new boss Slavissa Jokanovic in the dugout.
The Blades put on a dominating display against the League One side, easing to victory thanks to goals from Oliver Burke and Luke Freeman, as well as a brace from Lys Mousset.
It was also announced yesterday that Rhian Brewster would take the number 7 shirt as he looks to improve on his first season with the club.