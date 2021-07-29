Prior to the Blades’ pre-season friendly against Doncaster Rovers last night, in which they won 4-0, John Fleck admitted the players’ excitement to be reunited with supporters.

Fleck said: "We're looking forward to seeing them, I'm sure they'll be feeling the same way. They'll be back in their numbers again."

Over 3,000 fans made the trip across South Yorkshire for their first away game in 17 months and it was a chance for the United faithful to check out new boss Slavissa Jokanovic in the dugout.

The Blades put on a dominating display against the League One side, easing to victory thanks to goals from Oliver Burke and Luke Freeman, as well as a brace from Lys Mousset.

It was also announced yesterday that Rhian Brewster would take the number 7 shirt as he looks to improve on his first season with the club.

Coventry City interest in 34-year-old free agent Coventry City are reportedly interested in signing 34-year-old Martin Cranie this summer. The defender is a free agent after being released by Luton Town. (The 72)

Scott Parker unsure whether they will keep Cherries star amid Premier League interest Bournemouth boss Scott Parker is unsure whether Arnaut Danjuma will be staying at the club this summer amid reported interest from West Ham. Aston Villa and Southampton are also said to be interested. (Daily Echo)

Al Hilal have 'no intention' of raising £15m bid for Championship star Al Hilal have 'no intention' of raising the 15m bid that they have made for West Brom's Matheus Pereira. The midfielder has regularly been linked with a move away in recent weeks. (Football League World)

Derby County to battle it out with Anderlecht for Man City youngster Liam Delap is reportedly a transfer target for Derby County, but will face competition from Vincent Kompany's Anderlecht. Manchester City want to extend Delap's contract before sending him out on loan. (Derby Telegraph)