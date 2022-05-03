Undefined: readMore
Supporting the Blades, many of these fans have made their love for the club public, especially with some recent success the club has endured.
Here are some of the famous Blades in order of their net worth (Net worth statistics from celebritynetworth.com).
Juan Sebastian Veron (Net Worth: $47 million)
Former Manchester United and Argentina star, Juan Sebastian Veron, always dreamed of playing for Sheffield United. His love for the club began from an early age when his uncle, Verde, played for United between 1978 and 1981.
Photo: Ian Walton/Getty Images
Michael Palin (Net Worth: $25 million)
English actor, Michael Palin grew up in Sheffield and attended SUFC games thanks to the ground being close to home. He does officially support the red and white half but still wishes success on Wednesday too, as he sees both clubs as a reflection of his city.
Photo: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images
Sean Bean (Net Worth: $20 million)
English actor, Sean Bean, grew up in Handsworth, Sheffield. The Game of Thrones star still regularly visits Sheffield and watches The Blades play. The huge Sheffield United fan also opened the club's hall of fame in 2001.
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Mick Foley (Net Worth: $14 million)
In quite a strange series of events, former American wrestler and actor, Mick Foley, became a Blades fan in 2019 when Billy Sharp celebrated using a sock puppet, made famous by Foley's character, Mankind. The American attended a Blades game in March 2019 and visited Billy Sharp's home pre-match.
Photo: Michael Buckner/Getty Images