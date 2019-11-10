Sheffield United star's England shock, Guardiola successor lined up: Premier League rumours

All of the latest Premier League news on Monday, November 11:
1. Zaha in Old Trafford plans
Wilfried Zaha is reportedly a target for Manchester United, with officials keen to bring the winger back for a second spell at Old Trafford. (Daily Express)
2. Spurs want Depay
Tottenham Hotspur are readying a £50m move for former Manchester United man Memphis Depay. (Daily Mirror)
3. Former Arsenal man could replace Guardiola
Former Arsenal star Giovanni van Bronckhorst will be named as the manager of New York City as a chance to audition to replace Pep Guardiola as Manchester City manager. Guardiola's contract expires in 2022 and City will allow the Dutchman to prove his credentials in charge of their sister club. (Daily Mirror)
4. Manchester United in Eriksen talks
Manchester United have reportedly held initial talks with Christian Eriksen, who is expected to leave Tottenham Hotspur. (Manchester Evening News)
