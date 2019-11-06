The very latest Premier League news

Sheffield United star rejected Leeds move, Wenger to be offered Bayern job: Premier League rumours

The latest Premier League news.

By Rhys Thomas
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 3:08 pm
Updated Thursday, 7th November 2019, 10:45 am

All of the very latest Premier League news on Thursday, November 7:

1. Havertz open to Prem move

After it emerged that Kai Havertz of Bayer Leverkusen is a target for Manchester United, it is reported that the Germany midfielder is open to moving away from the Bundesliga. (Metro)

Photo: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Wenger to land Bayern job

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is set to be offered the vacant Bayern Munich job until the end of the season. (The Sun)

Photo: JOEL SAGET

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Chelsea duo could leave

Chelsea are reportedly open to selling Olivier Giroud and Pedro in the January window as young stars like Tammy Abraham have made the step up. (Daily Mail)

Photo: Michael Regan

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Pellegrini will have to wait

West Ham United have no intention of offering Chilean manager Manuel Pellegrini a new contract until his new one is close to expiring. (Football Insider)

Photo: IAN KINGTON

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 2