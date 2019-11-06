Sheffield United star rejected Leeds move, Wenger to be offered Bayern job: Premier League rumours

All of the very latest Premier League news on Thursday, November 7:
1. Havertz open to Prem move
After it emerged that Kai Havertz of Bayer Leverkusen is a target for Manchester United, it is reported that the Germany midfielder is open to moving away from the Bundesliga. (Metro)
2. Wenger to land Bayern job
Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is set to be offered the vacant Bayern Munich job until the end of the season. (The Sun)
3. Chelsea duo could leave
Chelsea are reportedly open to selling Olivier Giroud and Pedro in the January window as young stars like Tammy Abraham have made the step up. (Daily Mail)
4. Pellegrini will have to wait
West Ham United have no intention of offering Chilean manager Manuel Pellegrini a new contract until his new one is close to expiring. (Football Insider)
