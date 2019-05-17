Sheffield United: Sky Sports reporter names Blades’ top transfer target this summer
Sheffield United are in for a busy summer transfer window, as manager Chris Wilder attempts to build a squad capable of competing in the Premier League next season.
Discussing the Blades' transfer plans for the summer, via Sky Sports, reporter Keith James gave his insight into which player the club would be making their number one priority.
He wrote: “Top of the list is luring young goalkeeper Dean Henderson back to Bramall Lane for a second year - or even sign the England U21 international on a permanent deal.
“Wilder has already held talks with Manchester United chiefs, with Henderson making it clear in Sheffield United's extended promotion celebrations that he wants to stay with the Blades for another campaign.”
Signing Henderson would certainly be a popular move with Blades fans, who witnessed the stopper put in some sensational performances between the sticks last season.
In the automatic promotion-winning campaign, the 22-year-old racked up 21 clean sheets, which saw him scoop the Championship Golden Glove award.
Offering further insight into the Blades’ summer plans, James continued: “Despite another amazing season and 24 goals for club captain Billy Sharp - plus a player of the season award for strike partner David McGoldrick - United are considering several striking options.
“They need to supplement their ranks following the departures of Scott Hogan, Gary Madine and Conor Washington, with fellow strikers Leon Clarke and Ched Evans transfer-listed.”
Middlesbrough's Britt Assombalogna and Millwall’s Lee Gregory are two strikers who’ve been linked with United since the season’s close, but the club are yet to make a formal offer for either player.