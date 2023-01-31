Wednesday had been hoping to add another defender to their ranks with injuries biting and Mark McGuinness heading back to Cardiff City, however they were unable to do any business, though Darren Moore had stated from the start that he would only bring in players he thought would add quality to his squad.

Meanwhile, the Blades are under a transfer embargo so were always going to have trouble today. There had been talk of Sander Berge being sold to help pay off the debt that put them into the embargo but thankfully that proved not to be the case. There was also a bid from Everton for Iliman Ndiaye but that was batted away.