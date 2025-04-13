Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday will both be planning for busy summers ahead of the 2025/26 campaign. United remain hopeful they will recruit for Premier League football, despite Saturday’s crushing 2-1 defeat at Plymouth Argyle, while Wednesday hope a strong window can help continue their upward trajectory under the impressive Danny Röhl.

While fans of both United and Wednesday will want to see money spent, the free agent market can offer its fair share of quality. Both have dipped into that particular market in recent windows, with Tyrese Campbell and Callum O’Hare impressing at Bramall Lane while Max Lowe showed plenty of promise at Hillsborough before injury.

There are a huge number of Championship players currently set to leave their respective clubs this summer and The Star has rounded up some of the best. Take a look below to see who you would take at United or Wednesday.

4 . Junior Firpo Position: Defender | Current club: Leeds United