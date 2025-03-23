Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday each have just eight games left to decide their respective campaigns with so much still to play for. The Blades are second and right in the mix for automatic promotion while Danny Röhl’s Owls will hope a strong finish can earn them a top-10 finish, which would be a huge improvement on last season’s relegation scrap.

Both will be calling on supporters to drag them through the final eight games of another gruelling campaign and fortunately for both, Sheffield is home to some of the country’s loudest and most loyal fans. One of Hillsborough or Bramall Lane is packed out each gameweek and both are often bouncing.