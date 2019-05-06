Sheffield United's Dean Henderson says he 'wants to play Premier League football' next season as goalkeeper's future remain unclear

Sheffield United stopper Dean Henderson has said he's intent on playing in the English top tier next season, amid speculation the Blades could bring the Red Devils prospect back to Bramall Lane for the 2019/20 campaign.

Speaking to the Blades' official website, Henderson was quizzed on his plans for next season, and said: “Listen, these decisions are out of my hands. I've made my view clear – I want to play Premier League football next season.

“Now it's down to the two clubs to agree on something. Unfortunately, I can't say too much at the moment. “

The youngster concluded “I want to be playing Premier League football, and to get the England number one shirt next season.”

Evidently, the fan's favourite is eager to prolong his stay at Bramall Lane for another season, and it appears to be a matter of if, rather than when, a deal is struck.

Henderson scooped the Championship Golden glove award on Sunday, after his 22 clean sheets saw him win the prize over the likes of Middlesbrough's Darren Randolph and Stoke City's Jack Butland.

It will be fascinating to see what business Chris Wilder will do this summer, as his reputation as a shrewd mover in the transfer market will be tested by the big-spending culture of the Premier League.

The Blades boss has been outspoken over his desire to keep Henderson at the club, and securing the top quality keeper for next season could be a solid first step in the summer recruitment drive.