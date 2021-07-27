Sheffield United rumours: Blades price out Premier League side in pursuit of star man, Liverpool youngster on Jokanović's radar

With Sheffield United’s first match of the 2021/22 season against Birmingham City less than two weeks away, transfer speculation is beginning to pick up the pace, with the Blades yet to make a signing this summer.

Their relegation to the Championship led to midfielder John Lundstram opting for a move to Scottish champions Rangers, but other than the 27-year-old’s departure Sheffield United have managed to so far hold onto their stars.

Slaviša Jokanović will still be eager to add to his squad ahead of the opener on August 7, but the lack of action in the transfer market suggests the Serbian is searching for quality rather than quantity.

1. Striker comments on future after Boro link Watford's Andre Gray has admitted his future is up to Watford to decide after being linked to a return to the Championship. Middlesbrough are said to be keen on the striker. (The Athletic)

2. Posh claim no recent enquiries about striker Posh fans may be in luck this summer as Peterborough United have said there has been no contact in three months from Rangers regarding Jonson Clarke-Harris. Since then Barry Fry has spoken to Rangers scout Mervyn Day at a Posh match, with no mention of the forward.

3. Hull City hopeful of re-signing midfielder Hull City are reportedly refusing to give up in their pursuit to lure Sheffield United's Regan Slater back to the KCOM Stadium. The midfielder spent last season on loan with the Tigers as the won promotion to the Championship. (Hull Live)

4. Preston willing to loan out midfielder Preston North End are said to be willing to let Tom Bayliss leave on loan this summer. Reports state that a number of Championship and League One sides are interested. (Football Insider)