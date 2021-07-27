Sheffield United rumours: Blades price out Premier League side in pursuit of star man, Liverpool youngster on Jokanović's radar
Sheffield United’s return to the Championship kicks off next weekend and Slaviša Jokanović will be looking to bolster his squad ahead of the opening day in a bid to return to the top tier at the first time of asking.
With Sheffield United’s first match of the 2021/22 season against Birmingham City less than two weeks away, transfer speculation is beginning to pick up the pace, with the Blades yet to make a signing this summer.
Their relegation to the Championship led to midfielder John Lundstram opting for a move to Scottish champions Rangers, but other than the 27-year-old’s departure Sheffield United have managed to so far hold onto their stars.
Slaviša Jokanović will still be eager to add to his squad ahead of the opener on August 7, but the lack of action in the transfer market suggests the Serbian is searching for quality rather than quantity.