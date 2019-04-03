Sheffield United: Rarely before seen images show futuristic plans for Bramall Lane

These images show what Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane ground could have looked like.

During its 164 year history the stadium has changed beyond all recognition.

A model of the planned new-look Bramall Lane

Opened as a cricket ground in 1855 it became home to the newly-formed Sheffield United Football Club in 1889.

Cricket continued to be played at the stadium until 1973 and since then Bramall Lane has seen major redevelopment.

In 1975 the current South Stand was built and in 1991 the Kop was converted into an all-seater stand.

The John Street stand was demolished and later rebuilt in 1996. Five years later the Kop corner was added and in 2006 the Westfield Health Stand was built.

The plans never came to fruition

Over the years various other ambitious development plans for the ground have been submitted but not seen the light of day.

In 1982 plans were submitted which are illustrated in these images.

The most striking feature is a brand new multi-tiered curved stand at the Kop end.

There is also a new structure shown on the corner of Shoreham Street and Cherry Street. Nearly 40 years on and that exact location is currently being developed as an accommodation complex.