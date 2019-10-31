Sheffield United: The pundits shocked by Blades’ fast start to the season

Danny Mills was unconvinced by the Blades earlier in the season

Sheffield United have taken to the Premier League with apparent ease so far, with Wilder’s side boasting the joint-best defence in the division, and currently sitting in the top half of the table. A host of pundits and ex-players predicted doom and gloom for the Blades in their pre-season predictions, and whilst nothing has been decided after ten games, many will have been shocked by United’s impressive start. Check out what pundits said in their pre-season predictions below:

Adrian Durham, Talksport: “Sheffield United are going down. They’re not even taking the Premier League seriously.

“They’re still bigging up Billy Sharp, and as much as I love Billy Sharp; great record, absolute legend, local boy came good, third spell at the club, but he is League One.

“He’s not good enough for the Premier League and with the greatest of respect, it’s all sentimental bull that Sheffield United are hoping will take them through to 17th in the Premier League.

Danny Mills: “It’s not the most glamorous club. It’s not the most glamorous way of playing. They might play a little direct at times. They’ll be similar to Cardiff.”

Garth Crooks: “They’re going to struggle. They lack potency up front, and quite frankly, I think their style of football is a bit basic for the Premier League, I’m afraid.”

Peter Crouch: “I saw plenty of their games last season and they employed unconventional tactics, such as central defenders making overlapping runs to get crosses in. It was adventurous and it paid off.

“If they are so cavalier against the best teams, though, they will be in trouble. You cannot leave gaps in the Premier League. I wish Chris Wilder and his team all the best but I do worry for them. Prediction – 20th.”

Neil Ashton, The Sun: “Sheffield United will pull off some shocks with their robust approach, but it will only take them so far.”