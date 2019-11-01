Sheffield United: Pundit's long run of predicting against Blades continues

Charlie Nicholas has again predicted defeat for the Blades

Sky Sports pundit Charlie Nicholas has backed another gloomy day for Sheffield United.

Nicolas regularly predicts the weekend’s Premier League results for Sky Sports, and having included a Sheffield United game in eight of his prediction columns this season, he has tipped a Blades defeat in every single one.

This season alone the Scot has predicted defeats for Sheffield United against Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Chelsea, Southampton, Watford, Arsenal, and now Burnley.

Sheffield United have enjoyed an impressive start to the season

As it happens Chris Wilder’s side sit in the top half of the table, with the joint-best defence in the league.

Nicholas has again backed a home defeat at Bramall Lane though, this time predicting a 1-0 defeat.

Speaking in his column, he said: “What bones can you pick out of this? I thought Burnley would beat Chelsea, but Chris Wood was injured and Ashley Barnes missed a header at 1-0 but these things happen. Sheffield United beat Arsenal and drew with West Ham, so what can we expect?

“Burnley and Sheffield United do not score many goals. They have two technicians at the helm in Chris Wilder and Sean Dyche, who want to defend but attack as well in differing ways and styles.