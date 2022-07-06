Both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are busy preparing for next season.

The Blades have brought in Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle this week and the highly-rated youngster will spend the whole of the 2022/23 campaign at Bramall Lane.

He spent the second-half of last term with Cardiff City and made a decent impression with the Bluebirds.

The Mancunian, who has also had a temporary stint with Hamburg in the past, will give Paul Heckingbottom’s side more competition and depth in the middle of the park.

Sheffield Wednesday are also busy bolstering their ranks and have brought in the likes of Will Vaulks, David Stockdale, Ben Heneghan, Michael Ihiekwe and Michael Smith.

The Owls aren’t stopping there as they look to gain promotion from League One under Darren Moore.

Here is a look at all the latest news surrounding the two Sheffield clubs...

Anel Ahmedhodzic to Sheffield United

Sheffield United have captured the signing of Anel Ahmedhodzic from Malmo and he is their second addition of the window.

The Yorkshire side have seen off competition from fellow Championship club Blackburn Rovers and French outfit Strasbourg.

The Star report he has travelled to Portugal to meet his new teammates at their training camp near Lisbon.

Lawrence is a priority

Heckingbottom is keen to snap up Tom Lawrence, who is out of contract at Derby County.

Sheffield United have been linked with Newcastle United pair Jeff Hendrick and Dwight Gayle, but The Star understands they are below the Wales international on the club’s list of priorities.

The Blades are now ‘pressing ahead’ in their attempts to get him.

Sheffield Wednesday could miss out on defender

Switching over to Sheffield Wednesday, they are targeting Brighton and Hove Albion defender Haydon Roberts.

The Owls have been linked with the Premier League youngster in the past.

However, The Athletic reporter Andy Naylor has said that Derby County have the edge in this transfer pursuit:

Still want Dean

Harlee Dean spent the second-half of last term on loan at Hillsborough from Birmingham City.

The centre-back is now back at his parent club and is facing an uncertain future.