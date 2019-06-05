Sheffield United: Premier League sides handed boost in race for Brentford's Neal Maupay
Brentford striker Neal Maupay is reportedly eager to ply his trade in the Premier League next season, despite interest from top tier sides in Germany, Italy, and France.
According to reports from the Evening Standard, the Bees goal-machine will spurn offers from Europe in order to remain in England, if he does indeed decide to leave his current club.
The former AS Saint Etienne man excelled in the Championship last season, scoring 25 goals and catching the eye of a host of top clubs.
Sheffield United one of three Premier League clubs looking to land Maupay this summer, with fierce competition coming from their fellow promoted sides Aston Villa and Norwich City.
There are also further stumbling blocks for the Blades to overcome; the 22-year-old's contract doesn't expire until 2021, meaning that his club can put a hefty price tag on their talisman's head – most likely upwards of £20 million.
Considering the Championship side paid the paltry sum of £1.6m to sign Maupay in 2017, they may well find an offer around twenty times what they originally paid to be an irresistible proposition.
United are yet to invest in any new players since the summer transfer window opened, but they are believed to be determined to land a proven goalscorer in the striker position, and the Frenchman certainly fits the bill.
Swansea City's Oliver McBurnie is also thought to be on Chris Wilder's wish list, but the Scotland international could opt for a move to Brighton instead, in order to reunite with his former manager Graham Potter.
While a deal for Maupay still appears to be a way off for the Blades, the news that he’s keen to test his talents in the Premier League is at least a positive step forward for United.