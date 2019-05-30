Sheffield United linked with move to bring experienced Premier League man back to Bramall Lane
Sheffield United have been linked with a summer move for Everton defender and former Blades man Phil Jagielka.
The 34-year-old is out of contract at Goodison Park and is expected to be allowed to leave, according to reports in the Daily Mail.
Jagielka has plenty of Premier League experience to bring to Chris Wilder’s side after playing for the Toffees since moving to Liverpool from Bramall Lane in 2007.
And he featured in the last United side to play in the top flight after progressing through the club’s academy.
The centre-back played an impressive 247 times for the Blades before leaving for Everton and he could be on course for a heroic return to his boyhood club if the rumours are to be believed.
It’s not the first time Jagielka has been linked with a move back to Sheffield, and any deal this time around will depend on Everton manager Marco Silva’s defensive plans.