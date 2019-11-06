The latest Premier League rumours

Sheffield United linked with England international, Wenger to Bayern: Premier League rumours

All of the latest Premier League news.

By Rhys Thomas
Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 9:03 am
Updated Wednesday, 6th November 2019, 9:03 am

The latest Premier League rumours on Wednesday, November 6:

1. Merson recommends Rodgers

Paul Merson says that Arsenal should break the bank to prise Brendan Rodgers away from Leicester City. (Sky Sports)

Photo: AFP Contributor

Copyright:

Buy photo

2. Xhaka could leave

Granit Xhaka has been stripped of the Arsenal captaincy after his reaction to being substituted against Crystal Palace, and he could even leave the club in the near future. (Various)

Photo: Stuart MacFarlane

Copyright:

Buy photo

3. Hefty price slapped on Haaland

RB Salzburg have slapped a hefty £86m price tag on Arsenal and Manchester United target Erling Braut Haaland. (The Sun)

Photo: Francesco Pecoraro

Copyright:

Buy photo

4. Man Utd keen on Havertz

Manchester United are keen on highly-rated Kai Havertz of Bayer Leverkusen. The Red Devils are said to be lining up an £80m move. (Daily Mirror)

Photo: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno

Copyright:

Buy photo
Page 1 of 3