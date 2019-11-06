Sheffield United linked with England international, Wenger to Bayern: Premier League rumours

The latest Premier League rumours on Wednesday, November 6:
1. Merson recommends Rodgers
Paul Merson says that Arsenal should break the bank to prise Brendan Rodgers away from Leicester City. (Sky Sports)
2. Xhaka could leave
Granit Xhaka has been stripped of the Arsenal captaincy after his reaction to being substituted against Crystal Palace, and he could even leave the club in the near future. (Various)
3. Hefty price slapped on Haaland
RB Salzburg have slapped a hefty £86m price tag on Arsenal and Manchester United target Erling Braut Haaland. (The Sun)
4. Man Utd keen on Havertz
Manchester United are keen on highly-rated Kai Havertz of Bayer Leverkusen. The Red Devils are said to be lining up an £80m move. (Daily Mirror)
