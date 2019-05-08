Sheffield United: Kevin McCabe reveals potential new investors lined up

Sheffield United chairman Kevin McCabe has revealed there are parties poised to invest in the club, once his legal battle with co-owner Prince Abdullah comes to a close.

McCabe sold 50 per cent of the club to the Prince back in 2013, but is now looking to retake full control of the club, before then moving it on to new ownership.

However, Prince Abdullah still wants to hold on to his stake, especially now the Blades have been promoted to the Premier League.

It is unclear how long the legal proceedings will take, but McCabe (speaking to BBC Radio Sheffield) has revealed there's keen interest from potential investors.

The 71-year-old said: "We have discussions with other parties, yes. Those discussions will not be concluded until the outcome of the court case – which has actually started now – is over."

When asked how quickly new investment could arrive after the court case, McCabe said: “Well let me put it this way: it will happen more quickly than would have been the case if we'd been a Championship club.

He concluded: “So there must be excitement all round – people want to be investing in the Premier League; that's a reality of life. We're a Premier League club now.”

Until any further developments are made, the businessman will continue to assist in the preparations for next season - which includes the installation of new floodlights, a revamped media area, and a new television studio.

Over 21,000 season tickets have been sold for next season, with Blades fans clamouring to see their side test their mettle against English football's finest in the 2019/20 campaign.