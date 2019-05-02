Sheffield United issue important update on negotiations with Manchester United over Dean Henderson

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has given an update over his hopes of securing Dean Henderson on loan next season.

Blades fans have been anxious to find out whether they'll be able to keep Dean Henderson at Bramall Lane next season, as the club prepare for their first Premier League campaign in 12 years.

The England U21 international has been a big hit on loan with United this season, and has kept more clean sheets than any other goalkeeper in the Championship.

Discussing his hopes of keeping the 22-year-old at the club for the 2019/20 campaign, via the club's official website, Wilder said: "We're in discussions with Manchester United, I went across for the Manchester derby, we've got a great relationship with them.

"To sample that atmosphere walking up to Old Trafford through the tunnel, just gave myself and Alan (Knill) a burst and it was fabulous seeing everyone there.

"We're hopeful having spoken with the powers that be at Manchester United that we can agree a deal for Dean (Henderson) to play for us in the Premier League next year."

Wilder continued: "He's a talented young boy who came roaring back from a couple of mistakes at Aston Villa, as did the team, because that was a bitterly disappointing night for everyone and the reaction was fantastic to see."

The charismatic coach will be eager to confirm Henderson's switch as soon as possible, allowing him to push on with his recruitment plans for the summer.

The Blades' last Premier League campaign ended in frustration and disappointment, but Wilder will be confident of his side's abilities to make an instant impact among the big boys next season.