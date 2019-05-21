Sheffield United: Here’s how Graham Potter’s Brighton move could threaten the Blades’ striker search
Brighton announced the appointment of Graham Potter as their new manager on Monday, and the former Swansea City boss’ arrival on the south coast could have a big impact on Sheffield United’s search for a new striker this summer.
According to the Northern Echo, United’s top target Oliver McBurnie, who bagged 22 Championship goals for the Swans last season, is set to follow Potter to the south coast.
It is understood that Potter accepted the position after being assured the Seagulls would make signing the Scotland international a priority.
Should this deal go through, the Blades will need to look elsewhere for a new forward, and it has been suggested they’ll turn to Middlesbrough powerhouse Britt Assombalonga.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
The Democratic Republic of Congo international has already been linked with a move to United this summer, and is likely to cost around £15 million – a deal that would smash the Blades’ current transfer record of £4.1 million.
It is believed that the 26-year-old, who scored 14 league goals for Boro last season, is Chris Wilder’s preferred choice over Brentford’s Neal Maupay, who has also been linked with a switch to Bramall Lane.
It’s set to be a busy summer for the Blades, as they look to bolster their squad with quality options ahead of the 2019/20 Premier League campaign; their first in 12 years.