Sheffield United goalkeeper Dean Henderson wins Championship Golden Glove award

Sheffield United loanee Dean Henderson has won the Championship Golden Glove award, after finishing the season with more clean sheets than any other stopper in the competition.

The Manchester United starlet, who is currently on loan with the Blades, racked up an impressive 21 clean sheets in 44 matches, as his side powered their way to a second place finish and automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Speaking to the clubs official website, Henderson said: "These clean sheets don't come around without my teammates in front of me working hard to close people down, so obviously I owe a lot to them."

He continued: "I'm just delighted to get over the line today and get Premier League football for next season. These fans are unbelievable, and everyone at the football club deserves this; they've got to cherish it."

Previous winners of the award include John Ruddy at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Adam Federici at Reading, and both Sheffield United's Paddy Kenny and QPR's Radek Cerny shared the award back in 2009.

United fans are eager to see their club secure another loan deal for Henderson, or indeed a permanent transfer in the summer, but it remains to be seen whether they can agree terms with the Red Devils.

After a difficult season at Old Trafford, number one David de Gea's future is in doubt, with a move to Real Madrid still a distinct possibility in the upcoming transfer window.

However, Chris Wilder said last week that conversations are ongoing with the Premier League side, and was optimistic over the Blades' chances of sealing the deal.