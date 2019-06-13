Sheffield United: German media link Blades with shock move for Bayern Munich legend
Reports from Germany have suggested that Sheffield United could be in the running to sign Bayern Munich veteran Franck Ribery, after the Frenchman’s contract with the German giants expired.
The footballing veteran is believed to be looking for one final challenge before he hangs up his boots, and German outlet Kicker have reported that Sheffield United are keen to acquire his services.
Ribery spent a grand total of 12 seasons with the Bavarian giants, picking up nine Bundesliga titles, a glut of domestic cups, and even a Champions League trophy back in 2012/13.
The report suggests that the 2006 FIFA World Cup runner-up will most likely look to join a more high profile club, but is apparently keen on testing his skills in the Premier League.
On the face of it, the rumour is a bizarre one – Ribery is likely to be in the market for one last big payday, and United surely wouldn’t agree to the exorbitant wage demands.
Furthermore, United boss Chris Wilder has repeatedly expressed his desire to sign young, hungry players – which wouldn’t be the most accurate description of the 36-year-old.
The Blades are yet to dip into the transfer market this summer, but are believed to be keen on bringing in some new faces capable of helping the club compete in the English top tier next season.