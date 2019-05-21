Sheffield United: Four Blades stars called up for Republic of Ireland Euro 2020 qualifiers
A quartet of Sheffield United stars have been called up for international duty by Republic of Ireland boss Mick McCarthy, ahead of the nation’s upcoming Euro 2020 qualification matches.
Ireland are currently top of their qualification group with two wins from two so far, and will look to continue their progression towards next summer’s tournament with another six points in June.
McCarthy’s side will face a tricky test away to Denmark on June 7th, before hosting minnows Gibraltar at the Aviva Stadium three days later.
Enda Stevens, John Egan and David McGoldrick have all been included in the 27-man squad following a stellar end to the season with United, as well as Blades loanee Scott Hogan.
McGoldrick is the most experienced international among the selected United players, having represented his county on eight occasions.
The squad announcement also sees a first senior call-up for Bolton starlet Luca Connell, who has attracted the attention of a number of Championship sides following his club’s recent relegation.