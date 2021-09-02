Sheffield United father and son duo's FA Cup winners medals auctioned

The medals were won by Harry Johnson senior and Harry Johnson junior in 1902 and 1925. They are each estimated at £3,000-5,000.

Harry Johnson senior’s 1902 medal is in 15ct. gold and inscribed SUFC, WH Johnson, winner, English Cup, in the original fitted case and sold with two cigarette cards portraying Johnson.Sheffield United beat Southampton 2-1 in a replay on April 26. The original match on April 19 ended 1-1 and both games were played at The Crystal Palace.

William Harrison "Harry" Johnson was born in Ecclesfield in January 1876. The Right Half won the Cup twice, firstly in 1899. He was also a member of The Blades League Championship winning side in 1897-98. Johnson also won six England caps between 1900 and 1903.He had two sons Harry junior and Tom who both played for Sheffield United. Harry Junior emulated his father and was a member of United's 1925 Cup Final team. Tom just missed out on a family hat-trick, playing in the Blades team that were runners-up in the 1936 Cup Final to Arsenal.

The medals are part of the Bryan Horsnell collection which includes more than 200 lots of football memorabilia featuring caps, pennants and jerseys. They will go under the hammer with Graham Budd Auctions on September 7 and 8.

Graham Budd said: “The achievement of father and son both awarded Cup winner’s medals came into focus once more at last season’s final when the Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel emulated the feat of his father Peter.

" The original father and son winning duo were Harry Johnson senior and junior who won their F.A. Cup medals in 1902 and 1925 respectively, and both for the same club Sheffield United.

" This exclusive club boasts only two other families, Frank Lampard senior and junior, and Ian Wright and his adopted son Shaun Wright-Phillips. At Graham Budd Auctions we are very honoured to offer the opportunity of acquiring the Johnson originals medals.”

1st April 1925: Cardiff City take to the field for the for the FA Cup final against Sheffield United at Wembley Stadium. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

For more information visit www.grahambuddauctions.co.uk

25th April 1925: Rival team captains shakes hands before the kick off of the FA Cup Final match between Sheffield United (stripes) and Cardiff City at Wembley. United went on to win the game 1-0. (Photo by Edward G. Malindine/Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

April 1925: Sheffield United players attack the Cardiff City goal during the FA Cup Final at Wembley Stadium, London. Sheffield United went on to win the match wit a 1-0 victory. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)