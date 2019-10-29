Sheffield United fans call for club to sign in-demand striker after stunning display
Sheffield United are enjoying a dream start to life in the Premier League by remaining unbeaten away from home, and beating Arsenal at Bramall Lane.
Chris Wilder has marshalled the joint-tightest defence in the Premier League, only conceding eight goals so far. The only area that Blades will hope to improve on is in the attacking department, with the team well capable of bagging goals more regularly. The Blades had been linked with Brentford striker Ollie Watkins in the summer, yet ultimately bolstered their squad with other players in Oliver McBurnie, Lys Mousset and Callum Robinson.
Watkins has since enjoyed an impressive start to the season, and put QPR to the sword on Monday night with two goals, taking his total up to 10 Championship goals for the season. The Brentford man looks a top prospect, and Blades fans took to social media on Monday night to call for a renewed effort to sign the in-demand forward in January.