Sheffield United fans call for club to sign in-demand striker after stunning display

Ollie Watkins put another impressive performance in for Brentford on Monday night

Chris Wilder has marshalled the joint-tightest defence in the Premier League, only conceding eight goals so far. The only area that Blades will hope to improve on is in the attacking department, with the team well capable of bagging goals more regularly. The Blades had been linked with Brentford striker Ollie Watkins in the summer, yet ultimately bolstered their squad with other players in Oliver McBurnie, Lys Mousset and Callum Robinson.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...