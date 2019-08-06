Sheffield United: FA Cup final referee selected for the Blades' first Premier League game in 12 years - this is his record officiating United matches
Kevin Friend has been selected to referee Sheffield United’s Premier League opener away at Bournemouth on Saturday.
The 48-year-old ref took charge of the FA Cup final in May as Manchester City trounced Watford 6-0 at Wembley.
One of the Premier League’s most experienced referees, the last time Friend took charge of a Sheffield United fixture was back in the 2013/14 season when the Blades lost 2-0 at home to wolves in a League One match.
United have a decent overall record when Friend has been the main matchday official.
In total he has reffed 13 Blades matches, with United recording seven wins, one draw and five defeats in those matches.
In those matches he booked 16 Blades players and sent off one.
During his career Friend has taken charge of 18 Bournemuth matches.
The Cherries’ record in those matches is eight wins five draws and five defeats.