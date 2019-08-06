Sheffield United: FA Cup final referee selected for the Blades' first Premier League game in 12 years - this is his record officiating United matches

Kevin Friend has been selected to referee Sheffield United’s Premier League opener away at Bournemouth on Saturday.

By Ben Green
Tuesday, 06 August, 2019, 09:45

The 48-year-old ref took charge of the FA Cup final in May as Manchester City trounced Watford 6-0 at Wembley.

One of the Premier League’s most experienced referees, the last time Friend took charge of a Sheffield United fixture was back in the 2013/14 season when the Blades lost 2-0 at home to wolves in a League One match.

United have a decent overall record when Friend has been the main matchday official.

Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City talks to referee Kevin Friend during the FA Cup Final match between Manchester City and Watford at Wembley Stadium on May 18, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)

In total he has reffed 13 Blades matches, with United recording seven wins, one draw and five defeats in those matches.

In those matches he booked 16 Blades players and sent off one.

During his career Friend has taken charge of 18 Bournemuth matches.

The Cherries’ record in those matches is eight wins five draws and five defeats.

Abdoulaye Doucoure and Adrian Mariappa of Watford speak to Match Referee Kevin Friend during the FA Cup Final match between Manchester City and Watford at Wembley Stadium on May 18, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)