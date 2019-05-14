Sheffield United end of term report: Star pupil, attendance, worst behaved and more... The 2018/19 season was a special one for Sheffield United, as they earned promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 12 years. Here's their end of term report card... 1. Attendance B minus An average of 26,177 fans turned out to watch United each week, in the 32,702 capacity stadium. Getty Buy a Photo 2. League form A Automatic promotion is pretty much as good as it gets. Sure, the Blades didn't win the title, but that's of little significance in the grand scheme of things. Getty Buy a Photo 3. Cup form F Bit of a shocker here. United crashed at the first opportunity in both the Carabao Cup (Hull City) and the FA Cup (Barnet). Getty Buy a Photo 4. Headmaster A A stellar effort from the Blades boss, whose inspirational leadership helped his side earn automatic promotion. Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3