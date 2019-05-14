End of term report

Sheffield United end of term report: Star pupil, attendance, worst behaved and more...

The 2018/19 season was a special one for Sheffield United, as they earned promotion to the Premier League for the first time in 12 years.

Here's their end of term report card...

An average of 26,177 fans turned out to watch United each week, in the 32,702 capacity stadium.

1. Attendance B minus

Automatic promotion is pretty much as good as it gets. Sure, the Blades didn't win the title, but that's of little significance in the grand scheme of things.

2. League form A

Bit of a shocker here. United crashed at the first opportunity in both the Carabao Cup (Hull City) and the FA Cup (Barnet).

3. Cup form F

A stellar effort from the Blades boss, whose inspirational leadership helped his side earn automatic promotion.

4. Headmaster A

A stellar effort from the Blades boss, whose inspirational leadership helped his side earn automatic promotion.
