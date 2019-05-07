Sheffield United Chris Wilder goes one better and gets his hands on Lord Mayor's chains at promotion celebrations

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has stepped up his promotion celebrations this year, donning the Lord Mayor Magid Magid's chains during the club's reception at the Town Hall.

The Blades have been celebrating their automatic promotion to the Premier League, with an open-top bus parade seeing the players and staff tour the city in front of their fans.

A stunning end to the Championship campaign saw the club leapfrog Leeds United into second place, and United fans have been celebrating ever since the final whistle in their 2-2 draw with Stoke City last weekend.

An army of Blades supporters turned out in the rain to continue the party in Sheffield city centre, as the bus wound its merry way from Bramall Lane to the packed fan zone.

At the Town Hall reception, United manager Chris Wilder went one (see Sheffield United's Tweet above!) better than their last promotion celebrations in 2017, and this time got to wear the Mayor's chains, rather than just the hat.

Speaking to the Sheffield Star at the event, Mayor Magid said: "It suited him. If there was ever a worthy person worthy of wearing the city's official mayoral chains, it is Chris Wilder."

One can only imagine what Wilder will get dressed up in should they 'do a Leicester City', and win the Premier League next season...