Sheffield United: Celtic ‘open talks’ with Blades over summer swoop for key defender
Celtic have reportedly opened talks with Sheffield United over a transfer deal for George Baldock, who has just one year left on his Blades contract.
According to the Daily Mail, the Scottish giants have indentified United’s right-back as an ideal addition for their treble winning side, and are confident of landing the player at a low cost given his contract situation.
It is unclear how much Celtic are willing to pay for the 26-year-old, but the report does suggest that Baldock would be open for a move to Scotland, despite the Blades recent promotion back to the Premier League.
Capable of playing either in defence or in a more advanced role, the former MK Dons man’s versatility makes him an alluring option for Celtic boss Neil Lennon, and the Glasgow side’s Champions League status could be enough to tempt Baldock into leaving Bramall Lane.
The energetic defender plied his trade across a number of sides on loan spells while at MK Dons, featuring for the likes of Oxford United, Northampton Town, and Iceland side IBV.
At present, it doesn’t appear that a bid has been made, and talks seem to be at an early stage. Furthermore, given manager Chris Wilder’s desire to keep the core of his squad together, he may well be relucatant to part ways with a key player.
Sheffield United are yet to dip into the transfer market this summer, as the legal dispute regarding the club’s ownership continues, but the Blades are expected to strengthen their side considerably ahead of the 2019/20 campaign.
Should Baldock leave, a new right-back will be on Wilder’s wishlist, along with a striker and a goalkeeper. The former could be satisfied via the signing of Brentford’s Neal Maupay or Swansea City’s Oli McBurnie, while the latter is likely to be Manchester United’s Dean Henderson – back on another loan deal.