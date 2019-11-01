Sheffield United boss fires warning, Manchester United star could leave: Premier League rumours

All of the latest Premier League rumours

Here are the latest Premier League rumours from around the web:

Liverpool are considering playing TWO competitive games in one day to solve their Carabao Cup headache. Their semi-final match with Aston Villa clashes with their commitments in the Club World Cup in Qatar, and the club are said to be looking into the possibility of fielding two separate teams in different continents on the same day. (Various)

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has warned his team to take things game by game, despite a fast start to life in the Premier League. “We are still newcomers into the division — this team that has come up from League One. We weren’t this ridiculously powerful Championship club that has an unbelievable amount of money to spend who were getting set for the Premier League.” (Metro)

Crystal Palace are interested in taking 19-year-old Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster on-loan in the January transfer window. The Eagles are said to face competition from Bristol City, Swansea City and clubs in Germany should Liverpool choose to loan out the highly-rated youngster. (The Sun)

Juventus are interested in signing talented Manchester United winger Tahith Chong. The 19-year-old's contract runs out next year, in a situation reminiscent of Paul Pogba's move from the Red Devils to Juventus in 2012. (Daily Mail)

Michael Owen and Alan Shearer could appear on TV together months after their bitter social media row - they've both been lined up by Amazon Prime for their coverage of the Premier League over Christmas. (Daily Mirror)

Tottenham Hostpur have indefinitely banned 48 of their fans who sold on tickets to Red Star Belgrade fans. (BBC)

Manchester City are exploring the possibility of signing 22-year-old Argentine striker Lautaro Martinez - he could cost close to £100m. (Mundo Deportivo)

Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley has publicly admitted that the club face a 'challenge' to stay up. (The Sun)

Roma want to sign Manchester United defender Chris Smalling on an £18m permanent deal - Smalling is currently on a year-long loan deal in Rome. (Corriere dello Sport)

Manchester United head a queue of almost 20 clubs monitoring the progress of Erling Braut Haaland. The young striker is on fire this season, and is the son of former Leeds United player Alfie Haaland. Red Bull Salzburg hope to attract a fee of €60m for him. (The Guardian)