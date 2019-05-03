Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder named Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month for April

Following a stunning month that saw the Blades overtake Leeds United to earn automatic promotion to the Premier League, Chris Wilder has been named Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month.

United racked up an impressive 14 points from the six matches they played in April, which included away victories against Preston North End and Hull City, and wins at Bramall Lane against Nottingham Forest and Ipswich Town.

The club went unbeaten for the entire month, picked up four clean sheets, and sealed the all-important automatic promotion spot.

Wilder was given the award over nominees such as Wigan Athletic's Paul Cook, and Aston Villa's Dean Smith.

Speaking to the club's official website, Wilder said: "I accept this award on behalf of every at the club, particularly those who work tirelessly away from the lights to give the players the platform to perform to the levels they consistently have all season.

"At this stage of the season, under the pressure we were under, to remain unbeaten throughout the month and add 14 decisive points to our tally is nothing short of remarkable."

The Blades boss also won the award back in February, when his side picked up a hefty 13 points from a possible 15 - the highlight being a 4-0 hammering of Reading.

United fans will be able to celebrate their side's promotion back to the English top tier on Tuesday evening, when the coaching staff and players will take an open-top bus from Bramall Lane to the town hall. The event is set to commence at 17:15, and will conclude at 20:00.