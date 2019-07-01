Sheffield United: Blades among trio of clubs linked with former Borussia Dortmund starlet
Sheffield United are said to be in the running to land Celta Vigo winger Emre Mor, who is set to leave his club this summer following reports of increasing frustrations with the player's 'bad attitude'.
The Turkey international, who represented Denmark at youth level, is widely regarded as a highly talented midfielder, but has seen off-the-field issues continue to hamper his development.
According to the Sun, United have joined both Norwich City and Aston Villa in the race to sign the speedy winger, who could be available for around £5 million – less than half of what his current said paid back in 2017.
The report suggests that all three clubs are willing to take a gamble on Mor, despite him also previously falling out with Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel during his time at the Westfalenstadion.
However, while Blades boss Chris Wilder is keen to recruit talented young footballers this summer, the player's alleged attitude issues would surely put the 51-year-old off pursuing a deal.
Furthermore, as mentioned previously when wingers have linked to the club this summer, Wilder favours a system with wing-backs rather than players in more advanced wide positions, which again casts a shadow of doubt over the rumour.
United are expected to complete their first signings on the summer transfer window in the coming days, with the likes of Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson, Swansea City goal-machine Oliver McBurnie, and Queens Park Rangers talisman Luke Freeman all believed to be on Wilder's radar.