Sheffield United kept up their impressive start to the new season with a 1-0 home win over Derby County. Midfielder Gus Hamer scored their winner against the Rams.
Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 2-1 away at Luton Town. Barry Bannan got himself on the scoresheet for the Owls but they weren’t able to get a result at Kenilworth Road in the end.
The Blades are back in action next weekend with an away trip to Portsmouth, whilst the Owls face high flying West Brom as they look to turn their form around.
In the meantime, here is a look at where the pair are predicted to finish...
