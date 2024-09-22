Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday's predicted Championship finish compared to Millwall, Coventry City and Burnley

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday have both been in action this weekend

Sheffield United kept up their impressive start to the new season with a 1-0 home win over Derby County. Midfielder Gus Hamer scored their winner against the Rams.

Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 2-1 away at Luton Town. Barry Bannan got himself on the scoresheet for the Owls but they weren’t able to get a result at Kenilworth Road in the end.

The Blades are back in action next weekend with an away trip to Portsmouth, whilst the Owls face high flying West Brom as they look to turn their form around.

In the meantime, here is a look at where the pair are predicted to finish...

To win the league: 1500/1

1. 24. Plymouth Argyle

To win the league: 1500/1 | Getty Images

1500/1

2. 23. Portsmouth

1500/1 | Getty Images

750/1

3. 22. Cardiff City

750/1 | Getty Images

250/1

4. 21. Oxford United

250/1 | Getty Images

