Sheffield United have adapted well to life back in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League. They are aiming for an immediate promotion back to the top flight under the guidance of Chris Wilder.

Sheffield Wednesday, on the other hand, have endured a tough start to the new campaign. The Owls won on the opening day but have since been winless in their last six league fixtures. They were beaten 2-1 away at Luton Town at Kenilworth Road this weekend.