Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Latest on Duncan McGuire pursuit as Blades close in on Everton defender

Transfer deadline day is expected to be a busy one for both Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United

By Chris Holt, Danny Hall, Alex Miller, Joe Crann
Published 1st Feb 2024, 08:43 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 13:59 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United transfer deadline day latest newsSheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United transfer deadline day latest news
Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United transfer deadline day latest news

We're on to the final day of the winter transfer window and the final chance for clubs to strengthen their squads for a final push in the season, or to offload some players who may have found themselves on the fringes.

Both of those scenarios look like being the case at Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday with the Blades and the Owls looking to bring in players on the final day and let some leave.

United are still searching for a central defender while Wednesday are pushing for a forward to help pull them out of the Championship's relegation zone.

You can keep up with everything happening at both clubs and the teams around them in their respective divisions, here on our live blog right throughout the day

Deadline Day LIVE

Show new updates
13:58 GMT

Latest on Duncan McGuire with Sheffield Wednesday emboiled in bizarre deadline day potential move

In what has been a whirlwind 24 hours for Orlando City's USA international Duncan McGuire, the 22-year-old finds himself sat in a Sheffield hotel waiting to hear on his future after a mooted transfer to Blackburn Rovers was cancelled mid-flight. McGuire and his representatives landed in Manchester on Thursday morning - deadline day - and made their way to Sheffield.

13:00 GMT

Movement on transfer front for Blades

Sheffield United have moved a step closer to a January transfer breakthrough with defender Mason Holgate undergoes a medical. The defender's loan spell at Southampton is expected to be cut short and bar any further hitches, will join United ahead of the second half of the season.

12:58 GMTUpdated 12:58 GMT

Little bit of an update on Souttar who United had shown interest in

As Danny Hall reported earlier, United were interested in Leicester defender Harry Souttar but were thwarted amid interest from Leeds. The Yorkshire Evening Post confirmed that Souttar was a player Leeds were looking at, however Sky are now reporting that Leicester won't sanction a move there for fear of strengthening a direct rival for promotion

12:12 GMT

An exit looking very likely at United

Chris Wilder has explained his decision to sanction Ismaila Coulibaly's exit from Bramall Lane, with the Malian midfielder expected to take the next steps in his career away from Sheffield United. The 23-year-old has endured a frustrating time at United since signing from Sarpsborg 08 in 2020, spending a long spell in Belgium on loan at United's sister club Beerschot.

11:59 GMT

Goodbye, George Byers

11:41 GMT

Derby not giving up hope on signing a Wednesday striker

There’s not too long left of the transfer window, but Derby County don’t appear to have given up on signing a striker from Sheffield Wednesday.

11:38 GMT

Owls rivals pick up Pritchard

In case you missed it, Wednesday's rivals at the bottom of the Championship have also been active with Birmingham City boss Tony Mowbray going back to former club Sunderland to swoop for veteran Alex Pritchard

11:20 GMTUpdated 11:46 GMT

Forest add another

Nottingham Forest appear to be going all out again. Still well in the relegation mire and with a potential points deduction hanging over them, they brought in Gio Reyna last night from Dortmund and are now adding Sporting striker Rodrigo Ribeiro on loan. Reports suggest they're pushing for a new goalkeeper now with Crystal Palace's Sam Johnstone, recently ousted by former Blade Dean Henderson, on their wishlist

11:09 GMT

Our colleague Chris Wheatley with the latest on Duncan McGuire

Poor Duncan McGuire has flown into the UK but he's yet to know who he's going to be signing for

10:51 GMT

Millers making a move for Owls midfielder

Will Vaulks Will Vaulks
Will Vaulks

Rotherham United are believed to have made enquiries about the potential availability of Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Will Vaulks.

