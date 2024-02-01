Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday transfer news: Latest on Duncan McGuire pursuit as Blades close in on Everton defender
Transfer deadline day is expected to be a busy one for both Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United
We're on to the final day of the winter transfer window and the final chance for clubs to strengthen their squads for a final push in the season, or to offload some players who may have found themselves on the fringes.
Both of those scenarios look like being the case at Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday with the Blades and the Owls looking to bring in players on the final day and let some leave.
United are still searching for a central defender while Wednesday are pushing for a forward to help pull them out of the Championship's relegation zone.
Latest on Duncan McGuire with Sheffield Wednesday emboiled in bizarre deadline day potential move
In what has been a whirlwind 24 hours for Orlando City's USA international Duncan McGuire, the 22-year-old finds himself sat in a Sheffield hotel waiting to hear on his future after a mooted transfer to Blackburn Rovers was cancelled mid-flight. McGuire and his representatives landed in Manchester on Thursday morning - deadline day - and made their way to Sheffield.
Movement on transfer front for Blades
Sheffield United have moved a step closer to a January transfer breakthrough with defender Mason Holgate undergoes a medical. The defender's loan spell at Southampton is expected to be cut short and bar any further hitches, will join United ahead of the second half of the season.
Little bit of an update on Souttar who United had shown interest in
As Danny Hall reported earlier, United were interested in Leicester defender Harry Souttar but were thwarted amid interest from Leeds. The Yorkshire Evening Post confirmed that Souttar was a player Leeds were looking at, however Sky are now reporting that Leicester won't sanction a move there for fear of strengthening a direct rival for promotion
An exit looking very likely at United
Chris Wilder has explained his decision to sanction Ismaila Coulibaly's exit from Bramall Lane, with the Malian midfielder expected to take the next steps in his career away from Sheffield United. The 23-year-old has endured a frustrating time at United since signing from Sarpsborg 08 in 2020, spending a long spell in Belgium on loan at United's sister club Beerschot.
Goodbye, George Byers
Derby not giving up hope on signing a Wednesday striker
There’s not too long left of the transfer window, but Derby County don’t appear to have given up on signing a striker from Sheffield Wednesday.
Owls rivals pick up Pritchard
In case you missed it, Wednesday's rivals at the bottom of the Championship have also been active with Birmingham City boss Tony Mowbray going back to former club Sunderland to swoop for veteran Alex Pritchard
Forest add another
Nottingham Forest appear to be going all out again. Still well in the relegation mire and with a potential points deduction hanging over them, they brought in Gio Reyna last night from Dortmund and are now adding Sporting striker Rodrigo Ribeiro on loan. Reports suggest they're pushing for a new goalkeeper now with Crystal Palace's Sam Johnstone, recently ousted by former Blade Dean Henderson, on their wishlist
Our colleague Chris Wheatley with the latest on Duncan McGuire
Poor Duncan McGuire has flown into the UK but he's yet to know who he's going to be signing for