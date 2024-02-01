Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday transfer deadline day: Owls and Blades looking for late additions
We're on to the final day of the winter transfer window and the final chance for clubs to strengthen their squads for a final push in the season, or to offload some players who may have found themselves on the fringes.
Both of those scenarios look like being the case at Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday with the Blades and the Owls looking to bring in players on the final day and let some leave.
United are still searching for a central defender while Wednesday are pushing for a forward to help pull them out of the Championship's relegation zone.
What's happening at United?
Danny Hall gives his view on what Blades fans can expect from the day.
Chris Wilder was open all along that this would be a window for quality, rather than quantity, with the United boss admitting from the start that he would not "take a wrecking ball" to his squad.
Sheffield Wednesday spinning plates
Alex Miller here with a few of the stories to keep an eye on as we open the curtains on another deadline day with Sheffield Wednesday.
Goodbye to an Owls fans favourite
Sheffield Wednesday's George Byers looks likely to have played his last game for the club as he closes in on a deal that will take him to League One for the rest of the season.