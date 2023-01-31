Morning everyone and welcome to The Star’s live deadline day blog... one that’s expected to be busy right up to the close at 11pm.

At Wednesday, there’s no desperation but Darren Moore has said that he would like ‘one or two’ in the door if able and they have been looking north of the border at Celtic’s Stephen Welsh with a view towards strengthening a backline that has suffered injuries throughout this season and seen the impressive Mark McGuinness head back to parent club Cardiff City.

Meanwhile, at United it’s a lot more complicated. The Blades could do with adding at least one up top but given they are under a transfer embargo that particular aspect seems unlikely. That’s because it could be a case of having to sell the family silver to pay off the debt that put them under embargo. To that end, Sander Berge could be heading out the door today and then it’s a race to bring in another midfielder to cover the Norwegian’s departure.