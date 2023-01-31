We have all the latest news from the Owls and the Blades here on our live blog throughout the day as well as updates on the teams around United and Wednesday as clubs look to step up their promotion ambitions.
Get involved by tweeting us @TheStarOwls and @TheStarBlades
Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday transfer deadline day LIVE updates
Key Events
- Wednesday are in the hunt for a defender and are interested in Celtic’s Stephen Welsh
- United are under embargo and have a number of clubs sniffing around Sander Berge
Moneybags Newcastle United are still understood to have some interest in signing Sander Berge from the Blades, especially after losing Jonjo Shelvey to Nottingham Forest which has left a gap in the midfield. Our colleagues at Newcastle World have given a round-up of their potential business today
United have had mixed fortunes over the years in the January window - some have been excellent and ended up hanging around for a while. Others were a little bit more forgettable. Danny Hall has a run down of the best and worst HERE
Josh Windass’ form has been excellent of late, non more so than in that superb win over Newcastle in the FA Cup. The former Rangers attacker had been the subject of interest from as far away as Argentina over a transfer in the summer and as is the case for the majority of the Owls top talent, there was expectation that clubs would begin sniffing around again in January. Thankfully that hasn’t proven to be the case. Here’s Alex Miller with the latest on Windass - FULL STORY
Morning everyone and welcome to The Star’s live deadline day blog... one that’s expected to be busy right up to the close at 11pm.
At Wednesday, there’s no desperation but Darren Moore has said that he would like ‘one or two’ in the door if able and they have been looking north of the border at Celtic’s Stephen Welsh with a view towards strengthening a backline that has suffered injuries throughout this season and seen the impressive Mark McGuinness head back to parent club Cardiff City.
Meanwhile, at United it’s a lot more complicated. The Blades could do with adding at least one up top but given they are under a transfer embargo that particular aspect seems unlikely. That’s because it could be a case of having to sell the family silver to pay off the debt that put them under embargo. To that end, Sander Berge could be heading out the door today and then it’s a race to bring in another midfielder to cover the Norwegian’s departure.
There’s going to be a lot going on so stay with us til the close of play for all the latest from S2 and S6.