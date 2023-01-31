We have all the latest news from the Owls and the Blades here on our live blog throughout the day as well as updates on the teams around United and Wednesday as clubs look to step up their promotion ambitions.
Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday transfer deadline day LIVE updates
- Wednesday are in the hunt for a defender and are interested in Celtic’s Stephen Welsh
- United are under embargo and have a number of clubs sniffing around Sander Berge
United had apparently resolved to sell Berge as a way of getting out of their transfer embargo - but the U-turn, no matter how welcome, now means the existing payment will have to be satisfied from elsewhere
Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye are going nowhere on deadline day, sources at Bramall Lane have told us - what a boost to United’s promotion push that is
Any potential deal to bring Michael Hector back to Sheffield Wednesday appears to be showing no immediate sign of getting any closer, The Star understands.
In a window where we have seen players not turning up for training or putting out messages on their social media platforms expressing a wish to leave their current clubs, it’s nice to see some level of professionalism with regard to transfer talk. So hats off to Sander Berge. FULL STORY HERE from James Shield
A loan switch to Sheffield Wednesday would be a ‘decent move’ for young Celtic defender Stephen Welsh, who ticks some of the boxes of what Darren Moore looks for in a defender.
That’s according to Celtic podcaster and author Hamish Carton, who spoke to The Star to deliver the view from the other end of the potential deal on deadline day. FULL STORY HERE from Alex Miller
One of non-league’s most sought-after strikers is set for a switch to League One – but it won’t be to Sheffield Wednesday as things stand despite rumoured interest. The Star understands Chesterfield striker Kabongo Tshimanga is as things stand heading to Peterborough United after the Cambridgeshire side stumped up the fee required to trigger a release clause. FULL STORY FROM ALEX MILLER HERE
Everything looks likely to rest on whether Sander Berge leaves the club but Lewis O’Brien is the man United want to replace the Norwegian should that happen early enough. However, there have been reports that Blackburn are also interested in signing the Nottingham Forest man as they try to stay in the promotion race. FULL STORY HERE