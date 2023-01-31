News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday transfer deadline day: Latest as Blades make Sander Berge call and Owls push for Celtic defender

It’s transfer deadline day and both Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are expected to be involved in deals both in and out before the window closes at 11pm.

By Chris Holt
49 minutes ago

We have all the latest news from the Owls and the Blades here on our live blog throughout the day as well as updates on the teams around United and Wednesday as clubs look to step up their promotion ambitions.

Get involved by tweeting us @TheStarOwls and @TheStarBlades

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore an Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom are expected to have a busy day before the January transfer window closes at 11pm

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday transfer deadline day LIVE updates

Key Events

  • Wednesday are in the hunt for a defender and are interested in Celtic’s Stephen Welsh
  • United are under embargo and have a number of clubs sniffing around Sander Berge
United’s Berge stance raises more questions

United had apparently resolved to sell Berge as a way of getting out of their transfer embargo - but the U-turn, no matter how welcome, now means the existing payment will have to be satisfied from elsewhere

A huge update on key Blades duo

Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye are going nowhere on deadline day, sources at Bramall Lane have told us - what a boost to United’s promotion push that is

This one’s no closer...

Michael Hector is a free agent having left Fulham in the summer.

Any potential deal to bring Michael Hector back to Sheffield Wednesday appears to be showing no immediate sign of getting any closer, The Star understands.

There’s that confirmation of our Tshimanga/Peterborough story

Berge remains content and is taking all this in his stride

Sheffield United’s wanted man Sander Berge

In a window where we have seen players not turning up for training or putting out messages on their social media platforms expressing a wish to leave their current clubs, it’s nice to see some level of professionalism with regard to transfer talk. So hats off to Sander Berge. FULL STORY HERE from James Shield

The lowdown on Celtic’s Stephen Welsh from north of the border

Stephen Welsh of Celtic is on the radar of clubs in the MLS

A loan switch to Sheffield Wednesday would be a ‘decent move’ for young Celtic defender Stephen Welsh, who ticks some of the boxes of what Darren Moore looks for in a defender.

That’s according to Celtic podcaster and author Hamish Carton, who spoke to The Star to deliver the view from the other end of the potential deal on deadline day. FULL STORY HERE from Alex Miller

Update from James Shield on Sander Berge and his Sheffield United future

There had been rumours of a Wednesday link-up

Kabongo Tshimanga.

One of non-league’s most sought-after strikers is set for a switch to League One – but it won’t be to Sheffield Wednesday as things stand despite rumoured interest. The Star understands Chesterfield striker Kabongo Tshimanga is as things stand heading to Peterborough United after the Cambridgeshire side stumped up the fee required to trigger a release clause. FULL STORY FROM ALEX MILLER HERE

Elsewhere in the Championship

Blades aren’t alone in their chase for a midfielder

O’Brien has only played 32% of the minutes available to him in the Premier League this season.

Everything looks likely to rest on whether Sander Berge leaves the club but Lewis O’Brien is the man United want to replace the Norwegian should that happen early enough. However, there have been reports that Blackburn are also interested in signing the Nottingham Forest man as they try to stay in the promotion race. FULL STORY HERE

